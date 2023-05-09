Getting Answers
Community baby shower being held in Bossier City

By KSLA Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Redefining Church is hosting a community baby shower!

The event will be held Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn (2015 Old Minden Rd.) in Bossier City. Free baby items will be available for babies up to 24-months-old. Limited space is available.

Those who want to attend the event should register online here. Registration closes Tuesday, May 9.

