Caddo deputy injured in crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was injured in a car wreck Monday night (May 8).

The sheriff’s office says the wreck happened at the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Dean Road. Both the deputy and his K9 were in the car when it happened.

A deputy and another driver were injured in a wreck on Monday, May 8, 2023. (CPSO)

A deputy and another driver were injured in a wreck on Monday, May 8, 2023. (CPSO)

CPSO says the deputy was driving east on Bert Kouns when the westbound vehicle pulled in front of him at the intersection. Both drivers were moderately injured. The K9 was not hurt.

Officials say the deputy broke his foot in the crash and was taken to a Shreveport hospital. The other driver is believed to have been taken to Willis-Knighton South.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.