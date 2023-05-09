Bossier horse-riding instructor accused of sexually assaulting 2 underage students

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier City man has been arrested by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for allegedly sexually assaulting two juveniles.

CPSO says Roderick Johnson, 46, a horse-riding instructor, is accused of sexually assaulting two of his underage female students. During the investigation, officials searched the victims’ cell phones; the victims were also interviewed by staff members at the Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center.

Officials say during Johnson’s interview with detectives, he reportedly confessed to sexually assaulting one of the victims. He was arrested and charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile and sexual battery. He was booked into CCC.

Authorities with CPSO say more charges for Johnson are pending at the investigation continues.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.