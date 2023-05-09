Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Bossier horse-riding instructor accused of sexually assaulting 2 underage students

Roderick Johnson, DOB: 2/19/1977
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier City man has been arrested by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for allegedly sexually assaulting two juveniles.

CPSO says Roderick Johnson, 46, a horse-riding instructor, is accused of sexually assaulting two of his underage female students. During the investigation, officials searched the victims’ cell phones; the victims were also interviewed by staff members at the Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center.

Officials say during Johnson’s interview with detectives, he reportedly confessed to sexually assaulting one of the victims. He was arrested and charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile and sexual battery. He was booked into CCC.

Authorities with CPSO say more charges for Johnson are pending at the investigation continues.

