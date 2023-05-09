Getting Answers
318 Restaurant Week: So Goody Good & La. Stuffed Pistolettes

So Goody Good offers meal prep and catering.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s 318 Restaurant Week in Shreveport-Bossier City.

All week, restaurants will have breakfast, lunch and dinner specials to encourage diners to explore local establishments. Most lunch deals will start at around $10 and dinner is around $20.

The owner of So Goody Good Meal Preps and Louisiana Stuffed Pistolettes, Chris Holden, joined KSLA on Tuesday, May 9 to share what he has to offer.

He says the meal prep options are available for weekly ordering, as well as a grab and go option.

“The meals are already prepped and in the cooler, and we’re offering two for $10 for 318 Restaurant Week.”

Beef and shrimp pistolettes will also be offered with a side of fried rice for $10.

“We stuff them and deep fry them, they’re one of our best sellers.”

