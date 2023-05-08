Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Warm & muggy with storms possible today

By Matt Jones
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off very warm and muggy across the ArkLaTex this morning with wake up temperatures already in the 70s. We are also seeing some low clouds and patchy fog so allow some extra travel time if you encounter lower visibility.

As we head into the afternoon, clouds will thin allowing temperatures to quickly climb into the mid and upper 80s. Humidity will stay high so it will likely feel like the lower 90s at times. In addition, scattered storms will pop up during the heating of the day but then diminish once the sun sets.

A repeat performance on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s along with plenty of humidity. Once again, we’ll see scattered storms developing during the afternoon with locally heavy rain being the primary concern.

By Wednesday and Thursday, storm chances will likely increase as a stronger weather disturbance approaches from Texas. With the extra cloud cover cover, temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs generally in the low to mid 80s. Overall our threat of widespread severe weather will stay low but an isolated severe storm producing hail and wind can’t be ruled out during this time.

Looking ahead to the end of the week and next weekend, it’s a rinse and repeat forecast with highs in the 80s each day along with daily storm chances continuing.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

