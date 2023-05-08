Staying muggy and warm with rain chances continuing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! Rinse and repeat and repeat with the warm and muggy conditions in the ArkLaTex that will continue through this entire work week. Temperatures reached into the upper-80s across portions of the region and this afternoon we saw some scattered thunderstorms, as planned. Going into the evening hours we will see those storms continue and eventually come to an end after sunset and temperatures dropping to the upper-60s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow we will see a little more sunshine but the scattered storm chances remain. Highs in the mid and upper-80s are expected tomorrow and it will be rather humid and uncomfortable as the trend has suggested. Slightly more widespread storms will move into the ArkLaTex from the south and may hold on just a little longer compared to today or days previous. Lows tomorrow night will stay warm, the upper-60s.

Rain chances increase a bit on Wednesday with the chance for some heavy showers over portions of the ArkLaTex. That day will see more widespread rain and storms that will have at least a low-level system driving them, not just the heat and humidity. It will likely be slightly cooler Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid-80s but the humidity will go up as dew point temperatures will not change. We’ll stay in this summer-like pattern through this weekend.

