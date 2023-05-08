Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Now-former Bossier Parish teacher accused of indecent behavior and prohibited conduct

(Credit: Andrew Bardwell)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A now-former Bossier public schoolteacher is accused of showing inappropriate sexual images to a student at a Bossier Parish high school.

Lacey Brook Oakes, 36, of the 200 block of Pine Lake Drive in Haughton, also is suspected of playing a sexually explicit game with several other students at the school, authorities said.

There was no evidence of sexual contact between Oakes and any of the students involved, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office reports.

Detectives arrested Oakes on a warrant and booked her Monday afternoon on one count each of indecent behavior with a juvenile and prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student. Her bonds total $35,000.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this case or any other crime to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office’s criminal division at (318) 965-3418.

