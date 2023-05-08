Now-former Bossier Parish teacher accused of indecent behavior and prohibited conduct

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A now-former Bossier public schoolteacher is accused of showing inappropriate sexual images to a student at a Bossier Parish high school.

Lacey Brook Oakes, 36, of the 200 block of Pine Lake Drive in Haughton, also is suspected of playing a sexually explicit game with several other students at the school, authorities said.

There was no evidence of sexual contact between Oakes and any of the students involved, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office reports.

Detectives arrested Oakes on a warrant and booked her Monday afternoon on one count each of indecent behavior with a juvenile and prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student. Her bonds total $35,000.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this case or any other crime to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office’s criminal division at (318) 965-3418.

Crime in the ArkLaTex:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.