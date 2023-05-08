NFL athletes from north La. returning to Shreveport for youth football camp

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation is hosting the 318 Takeover Youth Football Camp from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on June 25.

The camp hopes to bring young athletes from Caddo, Bossier and Webster parishes together to learn the fundamentals of football. The camp is non-contact and will be free for girls and boys age six through 16.

“Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation and our respective sponsors are honored to be a part of this great community athletic event,” said Director Patrick Wesley. “A special thanks to our participating 318 NFL stars, special guests and their awesome mothers for assisting in the coordination of this event, while giving back to our area youth.”

Participating NFL players and guests:

Henry Black - Indianapolis Colts

Morris Claiborne - Former NFL player & special guest

Bennie Logan - Former NFL Player and Special Guest

Artayvious Lynn | XFL Player and Special Guest

Terrace Marshall Jr. | Carolina Panthers

Dak Prescott | Dallas Cowboys

Robert Rochell | Los Angeles Rams

L’Jarius Sneed | Kansas City

Marquez Stevenson | Cleveland Browns

Ar’Darius Washington | Baltimore Ravens

Charcandrick West | Former NFL Player and Special Guest

Devin White | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tre’Davious White | Buffalo Bills

Greedy Williams | Philadelphia Eagles

Rodarius Williams | New York Giants

Brandon Wilson | Cincinnati Bengals

Donovan Wilson | Dallas Cowboys

The camp will take place at Independence Stadium. All campers will receive a camp t-shirt and a free meal from Raining Cane’s. Online registration is required and begins at noon on May 8. Click here to sign up!

