NFL athletes from north La. returning to Shreveport for youth football camp
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation is hosting the 318 Takeover Youth Football Camp from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on June 25.
The camp hopes to bring young athletes from Caddo, Bossier and Webster parishes together to learn the fundamentals of football. The camp is non-contact and will be free for girls and boys age six through 16.
“Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation and our respective sponsors are honored to be a part of this great community athletic event,” said Director Patrick Wesley. “A special thanks to our participating 318 NFL stars, special guests and their awesome mothers for assisting in the coordination of this event, while giving back to our area youth.”
Participating NFL players and guests:
- Henry Black - Indianapolis Colts
- Morris Claiborne - Former NFL player & special guest
- Bennie Logan - Former NFL Player and Special Guest
- Artayvious Lynn | XFL Player and Special Guest
- Terrace Marshall Jr. | Carolina Panthers
- Dak Prescott | Dallas Cowboys
- Robert Rochell | Los Angeles Rams
- L’Jarius Sneed | Kansas City
- Marquez Stevenson | Cleveland Browns
- Ar’Darius Washington | Baltimore Ravens
- Charcandrick West | Former NFL Player and Special Guest
- Devin White | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tre’Davious White | Buffalo Bills
- Greedy Williams | Philadelphia Eagles
- Rodarius Williams | New York Giants
- Brandon Wilson | Cincinnati Bengals
- Donovan Wilson | Dallas Cowboys
The camp will take place at Independence Stadium. All campers will receive a camp t-shirt and a free meal from Raining Cane’s. Online registration is required and begins at noon on May 8. Click here to sign up!
