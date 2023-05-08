Missing man’s body found buried in woods

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — The death of a Webster Parish man is being investigated as a homicide.

Minden police said they have a suspect and a warrant for that person’s arrest.

Citing the ongoing nature of the investigation, authorities declined to release the suspect’s name.

The body of 26-year-old Daniel Merritt was found Sunday afternoon (May 7) buried in a wooded area off Auction Barn Road, Deputy Chief Tokia Harrison said.

The discovery was made by family members who were out searching for Merritt. He was reported as missing May 2.

There’s the possibility of more warrants to come, Harrison said.

