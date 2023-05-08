Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
McCurtain Co. Board of Commissioners meets to discuss future of Sheriff Kevin Clardy

McCurtain County Commissioners Office in Idabel, Okla.
McCurtain County Commissioners Office in Idabel, Okla.(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble and Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Board of Commissioners met Monday, May 8 to discuss the future of Sheriff Kevin Clardy.

The commissioners met at City Hall Monday morning at 9 a.m., where some residents expressed their concerns about the sheriff not resigning. After public comments were heard, the commissioners went back to the McCurtain County Commissioners Office to continue the meeting.

No action regarding Sheriff Clardy was taken at Monday’s meeting.

This all comes following the release of a controversial recording in which a number of county officials, including the sheriff, could be heard making fun of a woman who died in a fire, making racist remarks referencing the lynching of Black people, and threatening to have two local reporters killed by hitmen.

So far, as a result of the fallout from this recording, Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix was placed on paid administrative leave, and District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings resigned. A number of protests have been held calling for the sheriff to resign as well.

