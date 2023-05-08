From Kentucky to Shreveport: Fertitta family celebrates after Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “I think my late husband in heaven is telling the lord, ‘Let them win, because I want my wife to retire soon, ‘” says Agatha Fertitta-McCall.

Fertitta family celebrates after horse wins 149th Kentucky Derby (KSLA)

This weekend was emotional and yet exciting for Shreveport’s Fertitta family. They are part owners of “Mage”, who overcame 15-to-1 odds to win the 149th annual Kentucky Derby.

“I never in my life thought I would even have a horse in the Kentucky Derby, let alone win it, " says Patrick Fertitta.

It was a tall order for the owners of their namesake restaurant in Shreveport to expect Mage, who became the third horse in Derby history to win while only having three previous starts.

Mage comes from behind to win Kentucky Derby (KSLA)

“Everything went as planned, " says Fertitta. “This is what Mage does. He got the break from the gate that he needed to get. He went along with the pace how he needed to go. Then he closed.”

Mage, led by Hall-of-Fame jockey, Javier Castellano, was 0-for-15 at the Derby. However, the two were able to overtake “Two Phil’s,”

Fertitta family and friends celebrate after winning Kentucky Derby (KSLA)

“He likes to run at the back, and in that last leg in that turn he closes and he closes strong, " says Fertitta. “I was nervous a little, but when I saw him hit that last turn I said, ‘This is where he does his thing.’ And, he did his thing.”

It’s a big victory for Patrick Fertitta who once vowed he’d never invest in horses, after his last won the Dubai Open in March 2022.

“They drug me back in, and I’m glad they did.”

