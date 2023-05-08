Drago’s Bossier to hold grand opening Tuesday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There’s a new restaurant in Bossier City, and it will hold its grand opening Tuesday (May 9).

Drago’s Seafood Restaurant, known for its signature charbroiled oysters, is inside Margaritaville Resort Casino, 777 Margaritaville Way.

Drago's Seafood Restaurant's signature dish is its charbroiled oysters. (tcw-wvue)

The casino posted Sept. 7 on Facebook that it’s set to open its seventh location. But no date was provided on when it would open its doors.

That day is here. The opening is set for 3 p.m. Tuesday.

“We are excited to bring Drago’s to Margaritaville Bossier City and share our love of Louisiana seafood with locals and visitors alike,” Drago’s owner Tommy Cvitanovich said in a prepared statement. “Our team is committed to providing exceptional service and serving the freshest seafood possible.”

Drago’s serves a mix of Cajun, Creole and New Orleans style food. In addition to charbroiled oysters, it serves seafood gumbo and a variety of fresh seafood dishes.

The original Drago’s location was opened in Metairie in 1969 by Drago and Klara Cvitanovich. Their son now runs the business.

