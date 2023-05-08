Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Drago’s Bossier to hold grand opening Tuesday

Restaurant known for its signature charbroiled oysters is inside Margaritaville Resort Casino
Drago's Seafood Restaurant is scheduled to hold the grand opening of its Bossier City location...
Drago's Seafood Restaurant is scheduled to hold the grand opening of its Bossier City location at 3 p.m. May 9, 2023.
By Curtis Heyen
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There’s a new restaurant in Bossier City, and it will hold its grand opening Tuesday (May 9).

Drago’s Seafood Restaurant, known for its signature charbroiled oysters, is inside Margaritaville Resort Casino, 777 Margaritaville Way.

Watch Them Make It: Drago’s Charbroiled Oysters
Drago's Seafood Restaurant's signature dish is its charbroiled oysters. (tcw-wvue)

The casino posted Sept. 7 on Facebook that it’s set to open its seventh location. But no date was provided on when it would open its doors.

That day is here. The opening is set for 3 p.m. Tuesday.

[RELATED: Drago’s coming to Margaritaville in Bossier]

“We are excited to bring Drago’s to Margaritaville Bossier City and share our love of Louisiana seafood with locals and visitors alike,” Drago’s owner Tommy Cvitanovich said in a prepared statement. “Our team is committed to providing exceptional service and serving the freshest seafood possible.”

Drago’s serves a mix of Cajun, Creole and New Orleans style food. In addition to charbroiled oysters, it serves seafood gumbo and a variety of fresh seafood dishes.

The original Drago’s location was opened in Metairie in 1969 by Drago and Klara Cvitanovich. Their son now runs the business.

🦞 [To learn more about Drago’s Bossier City, visit this website, check out Facebook or find them on Twitter @Mville_BC or on Instagram @margaritavillebossiercity.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted car-jacking ends with shots fired at suspects
11 units are on a reported shooting.
Man riding bike shot dead in downtown Shreveport
A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
Vote generic
Texas election results for May 6, 2023
(Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
Shooting kills 1, wounds 1 during disturbance at Toledo Bend Resort in Sabine Parish

Latest News

318 Restaurant Week kicked off with a second line brunch May 7, 2023, at Orlandeaux’s Cafe in...
318 Restaurant Week kicks off with second line brunch at Orlandeaux’s Cafe in Shreveport
318 Restaurant Week Kickoff: Orlandeaux's Cafe
318 Restaurant Week Kickoff: Orlandeaux's Cafe
(Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
Shooting kills 1, wounds 1 during disturbance at Toledo Bend Resort in Sabine Parish
11 units are on a reported shooting.
Man riding bike shot dead in downtown Shreveport