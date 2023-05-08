DDA responds to videos of ‘mayhem’ in downtown Shreveport over weekend & fatal shooting of bicyclist

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Downtown Development Authority is addressing a couple of incidents that happened in the area over the weekend, including a deadly shooting.

The DDA says it’s aware of a number of videos circulating on social media that were taken in downtown’s “Club District,” as well as the fatal shooting that happened that same morning in the 700 block of Cotton Street.

CORONER IDENTIFIES BICYCLIST SHOT DEAD IN DOWNTOWN SHREVEPORT

The DDA says it has been in contact with the Shreveport Police Department, the city’s administration, and the city council about both incidents.

Regarding the videos circulating social media of people partying in the streets in downtown Shreveport, the DDA says it has asked the city to “consider the underlying reasons persons coming downtown believe these actions are acceptable.” Officials with the DDA say they’ve encouraged the city to potentially revoke alcohol licenses for businesses encouraging this behavior.

“The DDA will encourage and support any legal and responsible ways to improve both the feeling of safety and actual safety of our beautiful and historic city center.”

Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher also responded to the videos on Facebook. He posted this Sunday, May 7:

So many of you have reached out to me about these videos. Yes this is in Downtown Shreveport and yes this was this... Posted by Grayson Scott Boucher on Sunday, May 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.