CPSO investigating inmate death at CCC

Caddo Correctional Center
Caddo Correctional Center(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an inmate’s death that occurred on Sunday, May 7 at the Caddo Correctional Center.

Officials say the inmate was booked on Friday, May 5 and was found unresponsive at 10:19 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at 10:28 a.m.

CPSO says foul play is not suspected, and he reportedly died of natural causes.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA for updates.

