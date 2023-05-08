Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
32-year-old woman dead after head-on wreck in Sabine Parish

By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 32-year-old woman from Florien is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Sabine Parish.

Louisiana State Police says it happened Sunday, May 7 around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 191 north of Highway 392. As a result of the two-vehicle wreck, Shawna Crochet, 32, was killed.

LSP’s preliminary investigation shows Crochet was headed north on Highway 191 in a 2019 Volkswagen when for reasons still under investigation, she crossed over the center line into the southbound lane and hit a 2021 Chevy Silverado head-on.

Crochet was wearing her seat belt, police say, but was killed nonetheless. The was pronounced dead on-scene.

The juvenile who was driving the Chevy was also wearing a seat belt and was not hurt.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis, as per standard protocol.

