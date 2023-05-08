318 Restaurant Week kicks off with second line brunch at Orlandeaux’s Cafe in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — 318 Restaurant Week kicked off with a second line brunch Sunday (May 7) at Orlandeaux’s Cafe in Shreveport.

And there’s a host deals to come this week at some of Shreveport/Bossier City’s fan favorites.

KSLA News 12′s Tamer Knight attended the first kickoff for 318 Restaurant Week to get an idea of what’s in store.

“We’re so excited because we have such a rich food culture here in Shreveport and food is what brings everyone together as you can see,” one participant said. “Everyone is just here to celebrate the love we have of the community, the love we have for each other and the love we have for food.”

318 Restaurant Week (#Eat318) gives you the opportunity to try that restaurant you’ve been wanting to try.

“Well, I’m excited about food week. Orlandeaux’s is the first spot today, it was delicious,” one patron said. “I’m looking forward to next week trying other stuff, but the vibe is amazing here. They had shrimp and grits. They had a beautiful brunch; it was just so delicious today!”

At Orlandeaux’s, customers were able to go through the brunch buffet line and receive bottomless mimosas for just $25 per person.

Fifty-one Shreveport/Bossier City restaurants are participating in this year’s 318 Restaurant Week.

“Fifty-one restaurants that have specials all over town, Shreveport and Bossier. And this year, new is breakfast specials. Ten-dollar breakfast specials, $10 lunch specials, $20 dinner specials. We also have 10 more experiences all this week.”

Another patron said: “I’m going all week. And I’m not cooking at all this week. So many local favorite restaurants that are participating, and I cannot wait to participate with them.”

You can learn more about 318 Restaurant Week by clicking here, on Facebook and on Instagram @318restaurantweek_.

