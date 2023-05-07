Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Welfare check turns out to be hostage situation

By Amia Lewis
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department received report of a hostage situation on Saturday.

On May 6, SPD received a call regarding a welfare check at 5:15 p.m. When they arrived at 5L Westwood Park, they were met with an armed person holding someone hostage inside a home.

Fifteen police units were on the scene at 6:30 p.m.

When officers finally managed to gain access inside of the residence, there was no one there.

According to officers, there is no active threat. Detectives are still investigating.

