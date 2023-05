TEXAS (KSLA) - Texas school and city elections are Saturday.

On May 6, voters gathered at the polls and mailed in ballots to vote on bond proposals, city council seats and more. KSLA News 12 kept an eye on a few counties:

Bowie

Cass

Harrison

Marion

Morris

Panola

Shelby

Titus

Here are the election results.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.