Summer-like pattern continues with less heating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Some slight changes to the forecast but the summer-like pattern will continue in the ArkLaTex despite the minor changes coming. Temperatures today have not had the intensity that we expected as the cloud cover and rain have inhibited the heating on a significant basis. Tonight lows will drop to the low-70s with cloudy skies for the most part.

Tomorrow, another warm day is expected and scattered storms are once again going to be a possibility during the afternoon hours. Highs will likely be warmer than today with highs expected to rise into the mid and upper-80s, maybe the low-90s if you’re lucky. The humidity will still be present in the air so if you’re looking for comfort outside, you won’t find much of it. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper-60s and low-70s.

Scattered showers and storms are likely throughout the rest of the week with the highest chances Wednesday through Friday. Slightly cooler temperatures are looking possible through the mid and late week with highs in the mid-80s. It will still be humid but hopefully not as gross feeling.

