Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Summer-like pattern continues with less heating

Rain chances continue; slightly cooler temps. expected
By Austin Evans
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Some slight changes to the forecast but the summer-like pattern will continue in the ArkLaTex despite the minor changes coming. Temperatures today have not had the intensity that we expected as the cloud cover and rain have inhibited the heating on a significant basis. Tonight lows will drop to the low-70s with cloudy skies for the most part.

Tomorrow, another warm day is expected and scattered storms are once again going to be a possibility during the afternoon hours. Highs will likely be warmer than today with highs expected to rise into the mid and upper-80s, maybe the low-90s if you’re lucky. The humidity will still be present in the air so if you’re looking for comfort outside, you won’t find much of it. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper-60s and low-70s.

Scattered showers and storms are likely throughout the rest of the week with the highest chances Wednesday through Friday. Slightly cooler temperatures are looking possible through the mid and late week with highs in the mid-80s. It will still be humid but hopefully not as gross feeling.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted car-jacking ends with shots fired at suspects
A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
11 units are on a reported shooting.
Man riding bike shot dead in downtown Shreveport
Vote generic
Texas election results for May 6, 2023
Fifteen SPD units were on the scene around 6:30 p.m.
Welfare check turns out to be hostage situation

Latest News

Warm and cloudy the rest of the day
Austin's Sunday Afternoon Weather Update
Staying uncomfortable
Afternoon storm chances
Staying uncomfortable
Austin's Sunday Morning Weather Update
Muggy the next several days
Austin's Saturday Evening Weather Update