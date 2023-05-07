Shooting reported on Cotton Street, downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is currently at an active scene on Cotton Street.

On May 7, at 5:22 a.m., 911 records indicate that the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting call on Cotton Street, near Louisiana Avenue and Common Street in downtown Shreveport.

Our KSLA reporter on the scene reported at least one victim and that officers are looking for suspects.

11 units are on a reported shooting. (ksla)

A witness at the scene said the victim allegedly used to live at the nearby Fairmont apartments.

Up to 11 units are recorded to be on the scene.

More updates to come as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.