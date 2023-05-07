Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Shooting reported on Cotton Street, downtown Shreveport

11 units are on a reported shooting.
11 units are on a reported shooting.(ksla)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is currently at an active scene on Cotton Street.

On May 7, at 5:22 a.m., 911 records indicate that the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting call on Cotton Street, near Louisiana Avenue and Common Street in downtown Shreveport.

Our KSLA reporter on the scene reported at least one victim and that officers are looking for suspects.

11 units are on a reported shooting.
11 units are on a reported shooting.(ksla)

A witness at the scene said the victim allegedly used to live at the nearby Fairmont apartments.

Up to 11 units are recorded to be on the scene.

More updates to come as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted car-jacking ends with shots fired at suspects
A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
CPSO arrested a juvenile for making a threat to Green Oaks High School.
Teen arrested, charged with terrorizing after calling in gun threat at high school
Fifteen SPD units were on the scene around 6:30 p.m.
Welfare check turns out to be hostage situation
Donald Williams arrested for aggravated assault & battery
SPD arrests man for holding woman hostage at gunpoint

Latest News

Vote generic
Texas election results for May 6, 2023
Fifteen SPD units were on the scene around 6:30 p.m.
Welfare check turns out to be hostage situation
Ramiro Saucedo, 50.
Titus County Sheriff’s seeking fugitive who may have fled to Mexico
Attempted car-jacking ends with shots fired at suspects