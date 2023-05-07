Shooting kills 1, wounds 1 during disturbance at Toledo Bend Resort in Sabine Parish

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — One person is dead and another is wounded as a result of a shooting early Sunday (May 7) in Sabine Parish.

It happened during a disturbance reported at 1 a.m. involving multiple individuals and firearms at Toledo Bend Resort (formerly Southern Leisure) near Toledo Town, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reports. That’s off Louisiana Highway 6 about a dozen miles west of Many.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that at least two people had been shot and that both had been taken to Sabine Medical Center in Many by personal vehicles.

One was pronounced dead at Sabine Medical. The other was taken to Rapides Medical Center in Alexandria for treatment of injuries that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening. “This is an ongoing active investigation. No further information will be released at this time,” says a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office.

“Sheriff (Aaron) Mitchell asks everyone to please remember the family of the deceased in your prayers as well as the other victim and family.”

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the deadly shooting to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 256-9241 or to submit an anonymous tip using the Sheriff’s Office’s app.

