Titus County Sheriff’s seeking fugitive who may have fled to Mexico

Ramiro Saucedo, 50.
Ramiro Saucedo, 50.(Titus county sheriff's office)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TITUS, Texas (KSLA) - Titus County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), announced on Facebook that a fugitive is on the run and they are looking for any information on his whereabouts.

On May 5, Ramiro Estupinan Saucedo, 50, is on the run and possibly has fled to Mexico, abandoning his family, property, and other ties in Titus County. The charges being pressed against Saucedo stem from an offense that occurred in 2019. Allegedly, Saucedo committed the felony of invasive visual recording.

“It’s highly likely that Saucedo’s predatorial behavior continues wherever he is located,” states TCSO. “Ramiro Saucedo has thus far proven to be difficult to locate. The public’s assistance in sharing this post may help bring him to justice.”

Anyone with any information on where Saucedo is currently living or working, contact TCSO at (903) 572-6641.

