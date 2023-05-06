Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Teen arrested, charged with terrorizing after calling in gun threat at high school

By Amia Lewis
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) arrested a juvenile for making a threat to a high school on Friday.

Just before 9:30 a.m. on May 5, the Caddo 911 Center received a call through the Shreveport Police Dispatch from a falsely named student who said they were at Green Oaks High School with a gun and that they were going to shoot up the school.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown and was searched by Caddo Sheriff’s deputies. They then cleared the school and found it to be safe, said CPSO.

Shreveport police immediately began their investigation and soon discovered that the call came from near Grimmett Dr. Apartments and not the school. Detectives with CPSO’s Cyber Crime Unit continued the investigation and concluded that the falsely named student did not make the phone call, but it came from someone who lived in the Grimmett Dr. Apartments.

According to officials, after following more leads, investigators were able to determine and locate the suspect that made the call.

The juvenile suspect and a parent were contacted and transported to the Criminal Investigative Division Office for questioning. The teenager then admitted to making the 911 call and making the threat.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with one count of terrorizing and booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

