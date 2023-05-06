SPD arrests man for holding woman hostage at gunpoint

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department arrested a man on Thursday for allegedly holding a woman captive against her will.

Just before 11:30 on May 4, officers responded to a call of a female saying she was being held hostage by a man with a gun. When SPD arrived, they learned that a male identified as Donald Williams, 30, reportedly had beaten the woman and then held her at gunpoint.

According to officials, the victim also had injuries consistent with the statement given.

Williams was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, one count of battery of a dating partner and one count of simple assault.

