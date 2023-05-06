Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Northwood falls in Game One of series against Archbishop Rummel

Falcons forced to win twice on Saturday to advance
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT
BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) - One more team stands in Northwood’s way of advancing to the LHSAA Division I select semifinals in Sulphur next week: Archbishop Rummel.

Unfortunately for the Falcons, the Raiders take the first game in a best-of-three series, 12-4.

Northwood must win twice on Saturday to eliminate Rummel from the postseason.

Saturday’s first game begins at noon, with the if necessary battle to follow at 3:00.

Falcons head coach Austin Alexander looks to lead his team to their first championship in history. Northwood last played for a state title in 2005, but finished runner-up to West Ouachita.

More scores:

Assumption 10, North DeSoto 0
Jesuit 3, Byrd 1
Notre Dame 5, Calvary 2
Notre Dame 3, Calvary 0 (Notre Dame wins series)

