Northwood falls in Game One of series against Archbishop Rummel

BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) - One more team stands in Northwood’s way of advancing to the LHSAA Division I select semifinals in Sulphur next week: Archbishop Rummel.
Unfortunately for the Falcons, the Raiders take the first game in a best-of-three series, 12-4.
Northwood must win twice on Saturday to eliminate Rummel from the postseason.
Saturday’s first game begins at noon, with the if necessary battle to follow at 3:00.
Falcons head coach Austin Alexander looks to lead his team to their first championship in history. Northwood last played for a state title in 2005, but finished runner-up to West Ouachita.
