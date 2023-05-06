Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Mudbugs drop Game One of NAHL second round series to Oklahoma

Shreveport looks to win on Saturday
Shreveport looks to win on Saturday
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. (KSLA) - The Mudbugs are forced to open another playoff series on the road, against another team they trailed in the regular season standings.

It is not the start Jason Campbell and company hoped for, but Shreveport falls in Game One of the NAHL second round to Oklahoma, 4-1.

Logan Gotinsky, scored the Bugs lone goal of the night. The forward was the team’s hero in the deciding game versus Lonestar, finding the back of the net in the 1-0 victory over the Brahmas.

The Mudbugs return to action, Saturday at 7:15 in Oklahoma City. They will return to George’s Pond next Friday and Saturday for games three and four.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD was called to W 62nd for a shooting.
Stray bullet strikes 6-year-old girl in upper body during shootout on West 62nd Street; SPD identifies possible suspect vehicle
Caddo sheriff's deputies and Blanchard police investigated a report of a shooting May 4, 2023,...
Caddo investigates report of possible shooting at Northwood High; no credible threat found
2 men in custody after fleeing traffic stop on foot, armed
2 men in custody after fleeing traffic stop on foot, armed
SPD officer placed on leave, arrested for alleged false imprisonment
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
11-year-old child struck by car at bus stop; school board releases statement

Latest News

Falcons forced to win twice on Saturday to advance to semifinals
Northwood falls in Game One of series against Archbishop Rummel
Bossier basketball star Tahj Roots to stay home and play for LSU-Shreveport
Bossier basketball star Tahj Roots signs with LSU-Shreveport to continue basketball career
Two Benton baseball players are off to college
Benton baseball duo sign scholarships to extend careers into college
Shreveport faces Warriors Friday at 7:00
Mudbugs have already taken down one division rival, can they defeat another?