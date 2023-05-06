Mudbugs drop Game One of NAHL second round series to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. (KSLA) - The Mudbugs are forced to open another playoff series on the road, against another team they trailed in the regular season standings.

It is not the start Jason Campbell and company hoped for, but Shreveport falls in Game One of the NAHL second round to Oklahoma, 4-1.

Logan Gotinsky, scored the Bugs lone goal of the night. The forward was the team’s hero in the deciding game versus Lonestar, finding the back of the net in the 1-0 victory over the Brahmas.

The Mudbugs return to action, Saturday at 7:15 in Oklahoma City. They will return to George’s Pond next Friday and Saturday for games three and four.

