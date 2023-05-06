Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

More summer-like heat and storm chances going forward

By Austin Evans
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! It’s another hot day in the ArkLaTex and we are feeling it this afternoon! That southerly wind is working overtime to make sure we’re nice and humid and feeling warmer than we ought to be this time of year. We’ll hold on to a lot of heat going into the evening hours so if you have plans, no jacket is required. Lows will only drop to the low-70s and upper-60s. There is a chance for some thunderstorms during the late night hours, we are expecting some stronger storms to move in around 10 PM.

Tomorrow will be another hot day with highs in the mid and upper-80s expected. Plenty of sunshine but also a chance for showers and storms on an isolated to scattered basis. Not much else is expected tomorrow beside feels like temperatures likely exceeding the 90-degree mark at times. Tomorrow night will stay warm with lows in the low-70s.

The warmth will continue through the work week with highs in the mid to upper-80s the entire forecast along with scattered storm chances through next Saturday. This isn’t summer, but it is a light taste of what summer is likely to bring.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD officer placed on leave, arrested for alleged false imprisonment
SPD was called to W 62nd for a shooting.
Stray bullet strikes 6-year-old girl in upper body during shootout on West 62nd Street; SPD identifies possible suspect vehicle
Attempted car-jacking ends with shots fired at suspects
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
11-year-old child struck by car at bus stop; school board releases statement
The III Amigos is opening on the Louisiana Boardwalk, bringing more than just great food.
The III Amigos opens; food, bar, live music, mechanical bull entertains guests

Latest News

Another hot day tomorrow
Austin's Saturday Afternoon Weather Update
Uncomfortable for the next several days
The heat continues along with daily rain chances
Uncomfortable for the next several days
Austin's Saturday Morning Weather Update
Staying steamy
Rinse and repeat weather pattern...heat, humidity and a daily chance of storms