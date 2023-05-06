More summer-like heat and storm chances going forward

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! It’s another hot day in the ArkLaTex and we are feeling it this afternoon! That southerly wind is working overtime to make sure we’re nice and humid and feeling warmer than we ought to be this time of year. We’ll hold on to a lot of heat going into the evening hours so if you have plans, no jacket is required. Lows will only drop to the low-70s and upper-60s. There is a chance for some thunderstorms during the late night hours, we are expecting some stronger storms to move in around 10 PM.

Tomorrow will be another hot day with highs in the mid and upper-80s expected. Plenty of sunshine but also a chance for showers and storms on an isolated to scattered basis. Not much else is expected tomorrow beside feels like temperatures likely exceeding the 90-degree mark at times. Tomorrow night will stay warm with lows in the low-70s.

The warmth will continue through the work week with highs in the mid to upper-80s the entire forecast along with scattered storm chances through next Saturday. This isn’t summer, but it is a light taste of what summer is likely to bring.

