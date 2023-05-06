The heat continues along with daily rain chances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! It will be another hot day today with highs near the 90-degree mark. Heat index values will likely exceed 95 degrees, so it will not be all that comfortable today. There is a slight chance for scattered showers throughout the afternoon with a slightly higher chance for storms late tonight. Lows tonight stay quite warm, the low-70s.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny again and quite warm with highs in the upper-80s. Again the humidity will be making it feel warmer and more uncomfortable than it is, the low-90s for heat index values. Again there is a chance for scattered showers and storms, especially during the later afternoon hours.

The daily rain chances continue into the work week with highs in the upper-80s throughout the rest of the forecast. A small taste of the summer in early May.

