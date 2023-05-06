Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

The heat continues along with daily rain chances

By Austin Evans
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! It will be another hot day today with highs near the 90-degree mark. Heat index values will likely exceed 95 degrees, so it will not be all that comfortable today. There is a slight chance for scattered showers throughout the afternoon with a slightly higher chance for storms late tonight. Lows tonight stay quite warm, the low-70s.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny again and quite warm with highs in the upper-80s. Again the humidity will be making it feel warmer and more uncomfortable than it is, the low-90s for heat index values. Again there is a chance for scattered showers and storms, especially during the later afternoon hours.

The daily rain chances continue into the work week with highs in the upper-80s throughout the rest of the forecast. A small taste of the summer in early May.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD officer placed on leave, arrested for alleged false imprisonment
SPD was called to W 62nd for a shooting.
Stray bullet strikes 6-year-old girl in upper body during shootout on West 62nd Street; SPD identifies possible suspect vehicle
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
11-year-old child struck by car at bus stop; school board releases statement
Edduin Silva Alvarez
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Fairfax Avenue
The III Amigos is opening on the Louisiana Boardwalk, bringing more than just great food.
The III Amigos opens; food, bar, live music, mechanical bull entertains guests

Latest News

Uncomfortable for the next several days
Austin's Saturday Morning Weather Update
Staying steamy
Rinse and repeat weather pattern...heat, humidity and a daily chance of storms
Hot and humid weekend
Jeff's Friday evening weather update
Staying steamy
Jeff's Friday afternoon weather update