Critical Mass 11 presents 130 works of NWLA artists; national critics review, choose winners

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Spend the day enjoying and exploring the talent of our area by enjoying performances, reading literary works, and viewing amazing art.

May 13, is a day of art, celebrating the best talents in northwest Louisiana (NWLA) at the annual art critic competition. Starting from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m., the event and art exhibition, Critical Mass 11′s free performances and opening reception will be held.

Artists in three categories, Visual, literary, and performing, will be showing and presenting their talents to nationally recognized art critics with specialization in each field. The critics will choose the most compelling piece of art in each field by the judging critic and the winning artist will receive a $5000 award and commission. With the awarded commission, the artist is to create a solo exhibition, performance, or literary presentation.

If you are a creative spirit and want to get involved, this event is held every year and is open to any artists in the area to submit their work as long as you are not currently an art student.

Never experienced the art scene in NWLA or Shreveport-Bossier? This is a chance to get a good look into the amazing art culture and outstanding talent our area has. So, come and immerse yourself in the experience and enjoy a day of free performances and art.

Schedule:

12 p.m. until 5 p.m.- The day begins at Caddo Common Park, 880 Texas Avenue, Shreveport, when performers and authors will take the stage in the pavilion. During this time food and drink vendors will be available.

5:30 p.m. - The show will move down the street to Artspace, 708 Texas Street, where attendees will get to view the amazing visual art and read the rest of the literary pieces. The critics give a broad review of the work, discuss their top picks, and choose a winner in each category.

7 p.m. - 9 p.m. - The official opening reception begins, giving you the chance to mix and mingle with the Critical Mass 11 artists and critics.

To discover more about Critical Mass 11, visit the Facebook event page. Keep up with other events in NWLA by visiting https://www.shrevearts.org/.

