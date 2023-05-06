Bossier basketball star Tahj Roots signs with LSU-Shreveport to continue basketball career

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It is not often players in any sport have the opportunity to continue playing past high school.

Not only has Tahj Roots checked that off the list, the Bossier basketball star gets to stay close to home to continue his journey.

In front of a packed gymnasium at Bossier High School, Roots signed to play the next four years for LSU-Shreveport.

“I feel like it’s special, " says Roots. “My family, them being able to support me and for them to still be around, I need them. I need their support.”

“With my baby graduating high school and going to college, I’m very proud of Tahj, " says Arnecia Roots, Tahj’s mother. “He works extremely hard at everything he does. He deserves this.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.