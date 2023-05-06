Benton baseball duo sign scholarships to extend careers into college

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Not one, but two Benton baseball stars put pen-to-paper on Friday.

Riley Bruton signs a scholarship to continue his baseball journey with Southern Arkansas University. While, Kenner Lauterbach will not be far from his former teammate, at South Ark Community College.

The two were joined by dozens of friends, family, and fellow Tiger baseball stars in the school’s gymnasium on Friday afternoon to celebrate their accomplishments.

“I just hope most of my teammates can experience this, " says Bruton. “It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to get to this.”

“It’s awesome, " says Lauterbach. “Nothing like it. Still trying to soak it in. But, nothing like it.”

