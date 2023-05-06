Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Benton baseball duo sign scholarships to extend careers into college

Riley Bruton and Kenner Lauterbach to play collegiate baseball
Two Benton baseball stars sign scholarships to go to college
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Not one, but two Benton baseball stars put pen-to-paper on Friday.

Riley Bruton signs a scholarship to continue his baseball journey with Southern Arkansas University. While, Kenner Lauterbach will not be far from his former teammate, at South Ark Community College.

The two were joined by dozens of friends, family, and fellow Tiger baseball stars in the school’s gymnasium on Friday afternoon to celebrate their accomplishments.

“I just hope most of my teammates can experience this, " says Bruton. “It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to get to this.”

“It’s awesome, " says Lauterbach. “Nothing like it. Still trying to soak it in. But, nothing like it.”

