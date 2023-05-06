Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Attempted car-jacking ends with shots fired at suspects

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two men attempted to take a woman’s vehicle at the East 70th Raceway.

On May 6, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) shared a report of an attempted car-jacking at the Raceway gas station on the 200 block of East 70th. When officers arrived they learned that two men pulled up in an older model sedan and approached a woman driver as she was parked at the gas station. They attempted to take her vehicle but could not shift it.

The passenger of the vehicle was inside the store when the victim ran inside with a gun to meet them. The passenger then exited the store and began to shoot at the suspects. The suspects fled in the sedan.

No one was injured during the incident.

No arrests have been made.

