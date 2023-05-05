Summer warmth & humidity has arrived

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A complex of storms rolled through the ArkLaTex last night but this has already moved to the east with just a few lingering showers in its wake. Otherwise, it’s a much warmer and more humid start to the day with wake up temperatures already in the mid 60s.

As we head into the afternoon, clouds will break allowing more sunshine and temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 80s at many locations. With the high humidity, it will actually feel like the mid 90s so make sure and find ways to stay cool!

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday is looking hot and humid with highs near 90 and feels like temps in the mid 90s when you factor in that humidity. A few storms can’t be ruled out during the afternoon but the majority of us will stay dry. By Sunday, we could see a slightly higher coverage of storms by afternoon but still scattered in nature which means many of you likely won’t see much. Temperatures will cool slightly but still feeling hotter because of the humidity.

Then for much of next week it looks like a very typical summer pattern for the ArkLaTex with highs each day in the upper 80s and overnight lows near 70 each night. Tropical moisture will continue to flow north from the Gulf of Mexico and this will keep the humidity around and also bring daily storm chances. Right now, the threat of widespread severe weather appears low but a few stronger storms can’t be ruled out on any given day along with locally heavy rainfall.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

