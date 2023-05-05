SporTran to launch new OnDemand app May 6

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — SporTran plans to launch its new SporTran OnDemand app Saturday (May 6).

It will replace the public transit company’s Ecolane app now in use.

“Our previous app was not as user-friendly as we needed it to be,” SporTran CEO Dinero’ Washington said.

The new app was developed with on-demand transit software maker RideCo.

“We had an exhaustive bid process in Q3 and Q4 of 2022 to vet software replacements,” Washington said.

“RideCo was an easy choice; their software is designed with our dispatchers and passengers in mind. With RideCo, microtransit and paratransit OnDemand riders can book trips with ease, and our staff can manage trips, bookings, and customer service efficiently.”

SporTran says its new OnDemand app simplifies booking for the end user because:

It’s easy to access and easy to book trips for today, tomorrow or next month. You also can book multiple paratransit trips at one time.

Users can get guaranteed pickup and arrive-before times that factor in traffic and road conditions.

The SporTran OnDemand app is available in the Apple Store, Google Play and via URL.

► Paratransit users’ accounts will automatically transfer from Ecolane to RideCo.

► Microtransit OnDemand users will need to create a new account for their RideCo app.

► Call (318) 221-7433 if you have questions or need help with the new app.

SporTrans says the launch Saturday follows multiple training sessions for OnDemand drivers, dispatchers and management.

