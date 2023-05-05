Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
SPD officer placed on leave, arrested for alleged false imprisonment

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport police officer has been arrested after an incident that occurred on 11:40 a.m. on May 4, where officers were called to a welfare concern.

On May 5, Ofc. David Ware, 49, was arrested for false imprisonment. According to the booking report, he went to a woman’s home, had an argument, handcuffed her, then left. He is also charged with domestic abuse battery and child endangerment.

Officials say Ware has been employed by SPD since 2005.

He has been placed on administrative leave and booked into the Shreveport City Jail without a set bond. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

OTHER SPD OFFICER ARRESTS
Former SPD officer arrested, charged with malfeasance
SPD officer placed on departmental leave, jailer fired

