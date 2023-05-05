Stray bullet strikes 6-year-old girl in upper body during shootout on West 62nd Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 6-year-old girl has been rushed to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport in life-threatening condition after being hit by a stray bullet, authorities say.

The child was outside her house Thursday night (May 4) when the occupants of two vehicles began shooting at each other as they were traveling down West 62nd Street in Shreveport.

Police were alerted to the shooting between Union Avenue and Clift Avenue at 7:27 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. Officers arrived at the 700 block of West 62nd Street shortly after.

As of 7:35 p.m., 12 SPD units were on the scene. That number later grew to at least 14.

SPD was called to W 62nd for a shooting. (ksla)

SPD was called to W 62nd for a shooting.

It’s unknown how many people were involved in the incident and if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.