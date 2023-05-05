Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Shreveport, Minden police arrest juvenile in connection with attempted carjacking that left child hospitalized

By Amia Lewis
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police officers were contacted by Minden Police Department in reference to a young child being struck by a vehicle in their jurisdiction on May 2.

Minden Police asked for the assistance of Shreveport Police because the suspect was believed to be in the city of Shreveport.

Investigators with the violent crimes abatement team, SPD school resource officers, Shreveport City Marshal’s deputies and SPD patrol officers worked together to locate the two suspects responsible for the incident.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
9-year-old hit by vehicle during attempted carjacking in Minden

A sixteen-year-old male was arrested for one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, one count of criminal trespassing and an outstanding warrant.

The other sixteen-year-old male was charged with:

  • one count of attempted second degree kidnapping
  • one count of attempted carjacking
  • one count of attempted 2nd-degree murder
  • one count of criminal trespassing
  • outstanding warrant

