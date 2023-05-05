Rinse and repeat weather pattern...heat, humidity and a daily chance of storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Little day to day change in the weather is expected over the weekend and throughout next week. Temperatures will be a little hotter than average for this time of year, we’ll see plenty of humidity, and occasional bouts of showers and storms for the foreseeable future. No significant severe weather threats are ahead, but at times a few strong storms with gusty wind and hail will be possible.

Some storms will push back into the ArkLaTex later this evening and into tonight. Temperatures won’t cool much only settling back into the upper 60s to low 70s in most areas.

The weekend will start off on a hot and dry note. After some morning clouds Saturday we’ll move through the afternoon with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to around 90. The humidity will make it feel hotter. Any chance for rain should hold off until after sunset when a round of showers and storms is expected to push through the area.

Sunday will start off cloudy, but likely dry with temperatures in the upper 60s. We’ll see a partly cloudy afternoon with a few pop-up showers or storms possible. Temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 80s. The chance for daytime rain is around 30%.

The pattern will remain stagnant through next week. Look for mild and muggy mornings with temperatures starting off in the upper 60s to low 70s. Afternoons will be very warm to borderline hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 along with plenty of humidity. Shower and storms chances will be a daily occurrence with rain on some days possible during the afternoons and holding off until the evening or overnight hours on others.

