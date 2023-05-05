Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
People pray for change, an end to the violence

Moms on a Mission leads vigil on National Day of Prayer
By Jade Myers
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Many people, including Moms on a Mission, hit the streets praying for change in observance of the National Day of Prayer on Thursday (May 4).

“Bringing in the presence of the Lord is something that is very important for us tonight to ensure that individuals feel loved,” said Betenia Bolden, a member of Moms on a Mission.

“We’re in a time with so many disparities. And we just wanted to bring hope to our community. We wanted to shed light to Jesus Christ and the things that He can do to help change some of these disparities and things that we’re going through within the community and with our families.”

She and others gathered for a prayer vigil Thursday evening at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds.

“It’s a good thing to do, and it’s the right thing to do,” Ethan Reed said. “Today, I was able to get saved. It’s going to play a big role in my life.”

Some people who attended said they’re hoping prayer will help stop the violence in Shreveport.

“The community, the church and our schools. If we can get those three areas in our community to come together in prayer and specifically on the Day of Prayer, I think it’s important,” said Jimmie Gibson, pastor of Philadelphia Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

“Unity in the community is what I shout all the time,” said Martha Tyler, founder of Moms on a Mission. “But prayer is one of the solutions to our problems here in Shreveport and all over the world. We need prayer in hopes of bringing the community together.”

