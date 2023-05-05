One Pill Can Kill educates community dangers of illegal drug use

MILLER COUNTY, Arkansas (KSLA) - Some Miller County Arkansas students had a curriculum change.

A Texarkana medical facility and multiple law enforcement agencies have joined forces with its new The One Pill Can Kill campaign. The campaign is spreading awareness about the dangers of illegal drug use from drugs like fentanyl.

“That’s the number one leading cause of death for someone between 18-45,” says Dr. Matt Young chief medical officer with Texarkana Emergency Center.

Officers with the Texarkana Arkansas police department took their “One Pill Can Kill” campaign on the road. The first stop was Genoa Central High School.

“Making sure that we get the word out so these young folks know it can be deadly out there if you get into some type of medication or some type of counterfeit pill that can be potentially life-threatening,” continued Dr. Young.

Back in March, we made you aware of seven people dying and at least 17 people overdosing on what the police say was K2, also known as synthetic marijuana. These incidents occurred in just a matter of days and as a result, the One Pill Can Kill campaign was started.

“We think that batch has worn off in the area but we are still seeing fentanyl overdoses deaths haven’t been up as much but we are definitely seeing the transport of having to go to medical centers for treatment,” says Lee Munn with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department (TAPD).

According to Dr. Young, around 150 people die every day in this country due to illicit narcotics overdoses with two-thirds of them related to fentanyl. Officials say the problem is everywhere including small communities like Genoa.

“Our kids are about to go out into the real world and maybe come across something like this, I hope they don’t but of they do they at least will have the information on what to do what to look for, and how to stay away from it,” says Bradley Wright, the Genoa High School principal.

Leaders with the “One Pill Can Kill” campaign say they are taking this program to other area schools before the summer break.

