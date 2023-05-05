Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Mudbugs have already taken down one division rival, can they defeat another?

Shreveport opens NAHL second round series in Oklahoma on Friday
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Friday, Jason Campbell and company begin their NAHL South Division second round series versus Oklahoma.

The Warriors won the division, while the Mudbugs finished nine points behind and in third place.

Shreveport finished 3-5 versus Oklahoma during the regular season, and held a lead in seven of the eight games played.

“They’re a very, highly skilled offensive team, " says Logan Gotinsky, who scored Shreveport’s lone goal in the clincher over Lonestar. “So, it’s just a matter of us playing defense the way we play, the way we practice, our system. Then being able to go near their zone and play with that high tempo. That skill that poise we can play with obviously, try to score on them, more than they can on us. It’s just a matter of trying to out perfect them on their game. No mistakes. We just want to have less of them at the end of the day.”

The Mudbugs face off against the Oklahoma Warriors, Friday at 7:15 in Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence was at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive in Bossier City on...
2 dead, officer among those wounded in shooting at Valero station in Bossier; suspect in custody
Cortrell Montesez Burks (upper right), 50, is a suspect in the stabbing death of a 40-year-old...
Alabama murder suspect also suspected of killing 2, wounding 2 others in Bossier City
Bossier City officials identify 2 killed, officer wounded in Valero shooting.
Officials identify 2 killed, officer wounded in shooting during attempted robbery at Valero
Shraine Plater
Woman arrested for allegedly murdering husband
Caddo sheriff's deputies and Blanchard police investigated a report of a shooting May 4, 2023,...
Caddo investigates report of possible shooting at Northwood High; no credible threat found

Latest News

Yellow Jackets wins 15th championship in program history
Byrd High School wins state boys golf championship
Glenbrook moves onto face Ascension Catholic in state semifinals
Glenbrook advances to LHSAA baseball semifinals
Shreveport visits Panthers to open second round of NAHL postseason
Mudbugs look to take down another divisional rival, Oklahoma, in second round of NAHL playoffs
Paul Parks leads with 41 points to lead Shreveport past Pearland
Mavericks double up Pearland in special game at Lakeside Community Center