Mudbugs have already taken down one division rival, can they defeat another?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Friday, Jason Campbell and company begin their NAHL South Division second round series versus Oklahoma.

The Warriors won the division, while the Mudbugs finished nine points behind and in third place.

Shreveport finished 3-5 versus Oklahoma during the regular season, and held a lead in seven of the eight games played.

“They’re a very, highly skilled offensive team, " says Logan Gotinsky, who scored Shreveport’s lone goal in the clincher over Lonestar. “So, it’s just a matter of us playing defense the way we play, the way we practice, our system. Then being able to go near their zone and play with that high tempo. That skill that poise we can play with obviously, try to score on them, more than they can on us. It’s just a matter of trying to out perfect them on their game. No mistakes. We just want to have less of them at the end of the day.”

The Mudbugs face off against the Oklahoma Warriors, Friday at 7:15 in Oklahoma City.

