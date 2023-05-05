Mind Matters: Mental health after Covid

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - People are still experiencing lingering mental health effects from the 2019 pandemic.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many people found themselves struggling with some type of mental health issue that was brought on by the uncertainty of the pandemic. Isolation exasperated those feelings, and now after three years, some are still struggling to cope even as the public health emergency has ended.

Dr. Antwon Butler joins KSLA on Friday, May 5 to speak about post covid mental health.

