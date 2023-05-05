Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Maryland police: Attackers tried to shoot boy on school bus

This image taken from Prince George's County Police Department twitter page shows a person with...
This image taken from Prince George's County Police Department twitter page shows a person with a gun on Monday, May 1, 2023 in Oxon Hill, Md. Police in Maryland say three masked attackers boarded a school bus earlier this week and one tried to shoot a student but the gun malfunctioned.(Prince George's County Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Three masked attackers boarded a school bus in Maryland earlier this week and tried multiple times to shoot a boy, but the attack was foiled by a malfunctioning gun, police said.

The bus stopped in Oxon Hill, a suburb of the nation’s capital, to drop off students just before 5 p.m. Monday, when three people believed to be juveniles got on and began to attack the boy, who had remained on the bus, Prince George’s County Police said in a news release.

One attacker tried multiple times to shoot the boy, but detectives believe the gun malfunctioned, police said. The boy suffered minor injuries in the assault.

A bus driver and bus aide were on the bus at the time and weren’t injured, police said. It’s unknown if any other students were on the bus. Police found ammunition on the bus. Police said they’re investigating the attackers’ motives.

No suspects were in custody Friday and a reward of up to $2,500 is being offered in the case, police spokesperson Lt. Shaniece Singh said by telephone.

Images from the attack on the bus released by police show three people dressed in black hoodies with their faces covered attacking the boy, who is covering his head with his hands.

Prince George’s County Public Schools spokesperson Meghan Gebreselassie said in a statement that officials are “horrified by this incident and grateful that no lives were lost.” Keeping people safe in classrooms and on school grounds and buses is their “highest priority” and they’ll continue working with law enforcement, she said.

Martin Diggs, president of ACE-AFSCME Local 2250, a union representing school support staff, said the driver is “totally terrified” by what happened. Fights and incidents involving weapons at schools have left drivers alarmed, Diggs said.

“There was a small amount of people on this bus,” he said. “What if there was a busload of kids?”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD was called to W 62nd for a shooting.
Stray bullet strikes 6-year-old girl in upper body during shootout on West 62nd Street; SPD identifies possible suspect vehicle
Caddo sheriff's deputies and Blanchard police investigated a report of a shooting May 4, 2023,...
Caddo investigates report of possible shooting at Northwood High; no credible threat found
2 men in custody after fleeing traffic stop on foot, armed
2 men in custody after fleeing traffic stop on foot, armed
Bossier City officials identify 2 killed, officer wounded in Valero shooting.
Officials identify 2 killed, officer wounded in shooting during attempted robbery at Valero
General manager Taneia Benn and executive chef Valerie Benn go over menu offerings for The...
Coming soon to Shreveport: The Pearl

Latest News

books generic
Louisiana improves in Childhood Literacy ranking; Caddo-Bossier schools featured in literacy campaign
U.S. Border Patrol agents patrol the Rio Grande in boats in Mission, Texas, Thursday, May 4,...
Mayorkas: Border is ‘very challenging’ as asylum limits end
Workers found the body of a 21-year-old college student on the campus of a Nevada university.
Workers find body of 21-year-old college student in middle of campus
Louisiana moves from 49th to 42nd in childhood literacy
Louisiana moves from 49th to 42nd in childhood literacy
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP...
Ford recalls some vehicles for air bag inflator installation