Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Fairfax Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on April 26.

Patrol officers responded to a parked vehicle in the road at Fairfax Avenue and Morningside Drive in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the vehicle. The Shreveport Fire Department pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Detectives collected evidence and determined Edduin Silva Alvarez is reportedly responsible for the shooting. An arrest warrant was issued on May 3, charging him with one count of second-degree murder.

Alvarez was arrested after attempting to flee and was subsequently charged with resisting an officer with force or violence.

The investigation is ongoing.

