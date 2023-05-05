Louisiana improves in Childhood Literacy ranking; Caddo-Bossier schools featured in literacy campaign
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - May 3 was Literacy Day at the State Capitol.
Louisiana has moved from 49th in the nation to 42nd in Childhood Literacy.
Six schools are featured in the Literacy Campaign at the Legislature, including two schools from the Caddo-Bossier area. Bossier Elementary school and Shreveport’s Linwood Public Charter School were selected. The schools were examples of successful reading programs spearheaded by Literacy Coaches.
The Center for Literacy and Learning is asking Legislature to expand the program and approve $2.5 million for a Parent Literacy Engagement Pilot Program.
- Interviews & B-roll
- New Orleans – ReNew Schaumberg Elementary School
- Bogalusa – Byrd Avenue Primary School
- Shreveport – Linwood Public Charter School
- Bossier – Bossier Elementary School
- Monroe – MLK Junior High
- Winnfield –Winnfield Primary School
- Schools also participating in Literacy Coaches
- Lafayette – Lafayette Renaissance Charter School
- Baton Rouge – Dalton Elementary
- East Feliciana – Clinton, Jackson & Slaughter Elementary
- B-roll Day at Legislature
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.