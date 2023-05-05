Louisiana improves in Childhood Literacy ranking; Caddo-Bossier schools featured in literacy campaign

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - May 3 was Literacy Day at the State Capitol.

Louisiana has moved from 49th in the nation to 42nd in Childhood Literacy.

Six schools are featured in the Literacy Campaign at the Legislature, including two schools from the Caddo-Bossier area. Bossier Elementary school and Shreveport’s Linwood Public Charter School were selected. The schools were examples of successful reading programs spearheaded by Literacy Coaches.

The Center for Literacy and Learning is asking Legislature to expand the program and approve $2.5 million for a Parent Literacy Engagement Pilot Program.

New Orleans – ReNew Schaumberg Elementary School

Bogalusa – Byrd Avenue Primary School

Shreveport – Linwood Public Charter School

Bossier – Bossier Elementary School

Monroe – MLK Junior High

Winnfield –Winnfield Primary School

- Schools also participating in Literacy Coaches

Lafayette – Lafayette Renaissance Charter School

Baton Rouge – Dalton Elementary

East Feliciana – Clinton, Jackson & Slaughter Elementary

