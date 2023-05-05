Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
The III Amigos opening at Louisiana Boardwalk; food, bar, live music, mechanical bull entertains guests

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The III Amigos is opening up on the Louisiana Boardwalk, bringing more than just great food.

On May 5, right in time for Cinco De Mayo, a new restaurant will be bringing an authentic taste of Mexico to the Louisiana Boardwalk at 540 Boardwalk Boulevard, Bossier City. Starting at 3 p.m., The III Amigos will not only bring a new flavor but also live music and a mechanical bull to challenge your rodeo skills on!

For the first few weeks of their opening, they will be using a limited menu to introduce the Shreveport-Bossier area to the unique food they plan to serve.

Starting limited menu:

This intro menu definitely has a unique list of entrees, we are looking forward to trying the birria tacos.

Alongside the great food and live music, get your blood pumping and challenge the bull!

