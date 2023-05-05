The III Amigos opening at Louisiana Boardwalk; food, bar, live music, mechanical bull entertains guests

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The III Amigos is opening up on the Louisiana Boardwalk, bringing more than just great food.

On May 5, right in time for Cinco De Mayo, a new restaurant will be bringing an authentic taste of Mexico to the Louisiana Boardwalk at 540 Boardwalk Boulevard, Bossier City. Starting at 3 p.m., The III Amigos will not only bring a new flavor but also live music and a mechanical bull to challenge your rodeo skills on!

For the first few weeks of their opening, they will be using a limited menu to introduce the Shreveport-Bossier area to the unique food they plan to serve.

Starting limited menu:

This intro menu definitely has a unique list of entrees, we are looking forward to trying the birria tacos.

Alongside the great food and live music, get your blood pumping and challenge the bull!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.