Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

i3 Art Expo returns, highlighting Bossier Parish student artists

Bossier Parish students show off their talented art skills.
Bossier Parish students show off their talented art skills.(Bossier Parish Police Jury)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Bossier Parish students are showing off their skills at a free-to-attend art expo.

On May 4 - 6, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., the fourth annual i3 Art Expo returns to the Bossier Civic Center highlighting the talented student artists of Bossier Parish. The galleries at the event will feature visual art, literary works, filmmaking, and performing arts. There will also be hands-on activities dealing with science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM).

Bossier Parish students show off their talented art skills.
Bossier Parish students show off their talented art skills.(Bossier Parish Police Jury)

“This explosion of creativity embraces Inspiration, Imagination, and Innovation, which is what i3 is all about,” says the Bossier Parish Police Jury on its Facebook Page.

Other activities include:

  • Live performances
  • Theatre
  • Music competitions
  • iCANstruction team builds
  • Mic drop lip sync battles
  • Sumo-style bot wars
  • Drone demonstrations
  • Book fair
  • i3 mascot appearances
  • and more!

Approximately 2,000 Bossier Parish second-graders will be taking in the activities during the i3 expo.

Bossier Parish students show off their talented art skills.
Bossier Parish students show off their talented art skills.(Bossier Parish Police Jury)

Full schedule:

To learn more about the annual i3 Art Expo, visit https://www.facebook.com/i3artexpo/.

Bossier Parish students show off their talented art skills.
Bossier Parish students show off their talented art skills.(Bossier Parish Police Jury)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD was called to W 62nd for a shooting.
Stray bullet strikes 6-year-old girl in upper body during shootout on West 62nd Street; SPD identifies possible suspect vehicle
Caddo sheriff's deputies and Blanchard police investigated a report of a shooting May 4, 2023,...
Caddo investigates report of possible shooting at Northwood High; no credible threat found
2 men in custody after fleeing traffic stop on foot, armed
2 men in custody after fleeing traffic stop on foot, armed
Bossier City officials identify 2 killed, officer wounded in Valero shooting.
Officials identify 2 killed, officer wounded in shooting during attempted robbery at Valero
General manager Taneia Benn and executive chef Valerie Benn go over menu offerings for The...
Coming soon to Shreveport: The Pearl