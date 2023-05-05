Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Houston-area Shell chemical plant catches fire

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about...
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about “some type of explosion.”(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEER PARK, Texas (AP) — A chemical plant in the Houston area caught fire Friday, sending a huge plume of smoke into the sky.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was at a Shell USA Inc. facility in Deer Park, a suburb east of Houston.

Officers received a service call just after 3 p.m. Friday to help divert traffic around the plant, Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Thomas Gilliland said. The city of Deer Park said in an advisory that there was no shelter-in-place order for residents.

Fire crews from the plant and nearby plants are responding, as well as the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, who is leading the response, Gilliland said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about “some type of explosion.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD was called to W 62nd for a shooting.
Stray bullet strikes 6-year-old girl in upper body during shootout on West 62nd Street; SPD identifies possible suspect vehicle
Caddo sheriff's deputies and Blanchard police investigated a report of a shooting May 4, 2023,...
Caddo investigates report of possible shooting at Northwood High; no credible threat found
2 men in custody after fleeing traffic stop on foot, armed
2 men in custody after fleeing traffic stop on foot, armed
Bossier City officials identify 2 killed, officer wounded in Valero shooting.
Officials identify 2 killed, officer wounded in shooting during attempted robbery at Valero
General manager Taneia Benn and executive chef Valerie Benn go over menu offerings for The...
Coming soon to Shreveport: The Pearl

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
11-year-old child struck by car at bus stop; school board releases statement
Fort Wayne firefighters were called to a house fire that the homeowner says his riding...
House catches fire after riding lawnmower explodes in backyard
SPD officer placed on leave, arrested for alleged false imprisonment
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student, died by suicide and was a victim of...
3 Nigerian men charged in ‘sextortion’ suicide death of 17-year-old football star