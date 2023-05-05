Glenbrook advances to LHSAA baseball semifinals

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - For the first time since transitioning to the LHSAA from the MAIS, Glenbrook Academy advances to the state baseball semifinals.

The No. 3 Apaches defeated No. 11 Riverside Academy, in the Division IV select quarterfinals, 5-0.

The Tony Sanders led crew scored three runs in the third inning, thanks to a Landry Powell RBI double, and a two-run home run courtesy of Maddox Mandino.

Now, Glenbrook turns their attention to Ascension Catholic in the semifinals. The two face off Tuesday at 2:00 inside Sulphur’s McMurry Park.

