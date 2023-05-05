Byrd High School wins state boys golf championship

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For the 15th time in program history Byrd High School’s boys golf program returns home as state champions.

The Yellow Jackets defeated Benton to claim their second straight title and seventh since 2014.

Under the direction of Meredith Duncan, the Jackets shot an overall total of 593, which was three shots ahead of the Tigers.

