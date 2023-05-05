Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Byrd High School wins state boys golf championship

Yellow Jackets hold off Benton to win second straight title
Yellow Jackets win 15th championship in program history
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For the 15th time in program history Byrd High School’s boys golf program returns home as state champions.

The Yellow Jackets defeated Benton to claim their second straight title and seventh since 2014.

Under the direction of Meredith Duncan, the Jackets shot an overall total of 593, which was three shots ahead of the Tigers.

